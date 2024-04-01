Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,671. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day moving average of $146.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

