iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,545 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $406,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186,747 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

