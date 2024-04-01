First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,343 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.56. 5,925,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,054,307. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

