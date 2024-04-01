PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.75-11.00 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.93.

PVH stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PVH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

