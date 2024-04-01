AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 1.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.36. 14,537,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,451,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.