Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 5.8%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 6,930,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,841,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.
