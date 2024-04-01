MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $23.90. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 674 shares changing hands.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

