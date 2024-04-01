Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Chubb by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.56.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

