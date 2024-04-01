Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.15. 510,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

