Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 1,245 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,659,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after buying an additional 1,130,949 shares during the period.

DFIV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 744,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,310. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

