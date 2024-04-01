Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 9,359 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 1.34% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $44,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 177,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,190. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

