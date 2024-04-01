First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

SNA stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.63. 262,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,189,544. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

