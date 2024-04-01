First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2,064.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 820,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $96.07. 1,601,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,483. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.