First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.05. 786,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

