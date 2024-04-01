First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 208,106 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 687.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,106 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,390,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,613. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

