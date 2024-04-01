First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,595 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,346. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

