Berkshire Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,286,000 after buying an additional 167,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,227,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.50. 3,706,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.