PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 29th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTTW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 280,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCTTW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

