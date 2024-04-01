First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF makes up about 4.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 36.69% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $253,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JVAL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.53. 47,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,323. The company has a market cap of $743.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

