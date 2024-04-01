Berkshire Bank Sells 157 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $826.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,520. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $806.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $744.92. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

