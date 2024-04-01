Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

