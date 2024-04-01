Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,422 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,434,000 after acquiring an additional 243,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SouthState by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after acquiring an additional 300,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

