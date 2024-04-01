Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New $229,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.16. The stock had a trading volume of 801,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $230.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

