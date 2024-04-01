Berkshire Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 270,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 172,376 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 20,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,186,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.