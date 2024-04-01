Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,899 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,196,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $34,754,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 88.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,230 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. 1,178,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,581. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,942,250. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

