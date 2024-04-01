Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,141 shares during the period. Equinox Gold makes up 1.4% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.26% of Equinox Gold worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

