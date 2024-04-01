Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 36,955 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.15. 20,857,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,040,986. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

