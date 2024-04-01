Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 9.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $154.73. 390,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,670. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.08. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.