Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys 2,722 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.6% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 73,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,925. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.