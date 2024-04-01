Fusion Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fusion Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

KRE stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.29. 10,701,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,469,531. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

