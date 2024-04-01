Fusion Capital LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,928,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

C stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,215,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,385,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

