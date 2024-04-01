Fusion Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Fusion Capital LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,911 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

