Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.14. 4,165,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,987. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

