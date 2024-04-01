Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Drops By 15.7%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEDVF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663. Decisive Dividend has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

About Decisive Dividend

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.