Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Drops By 15.7%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Decisive Dividend Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DEDVF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663. Decisive Dividend has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.
About Decisive Dividend
