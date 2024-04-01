iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.23

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.23 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 2457504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.27.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

