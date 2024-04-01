iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.55

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 249922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

