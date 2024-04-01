Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.14

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.06, with a volume of 1033326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,384,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

