Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.08

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 766575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

