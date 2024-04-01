iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.22

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.22 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 382592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.83.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

