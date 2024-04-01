iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.22

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.22 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 382592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.83.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.