iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.34

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.34 and last traded at $113.90, with a volume of 2712926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

