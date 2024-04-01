iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.45

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 41214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.36.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $695.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

