Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 29833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
