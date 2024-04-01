Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.55

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 29833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,038 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 309,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

