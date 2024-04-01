Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.77

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 185901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
