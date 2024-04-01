Contact Gold (CVE:C) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.04

Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2345270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Contact Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Contact Gold Company Profile

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 261 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 792 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

