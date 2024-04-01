EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 208,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 356,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,220.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,830. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in EverQuote by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

