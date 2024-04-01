Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 74,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 292,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Tuya Trading Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 698,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 621,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

