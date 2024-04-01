Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,459,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 3,593,753 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.88.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

