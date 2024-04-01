Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Rises By 16.9%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,284,400 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,809,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CYAGF remained flat at $7.05 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 1.38%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

