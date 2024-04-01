ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $234.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

