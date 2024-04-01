Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 778.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DPZUF stock remained flat at $28.20 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.